Pakistan asks UN to compensate victims of enforced disappearances in Indian-occupied Kashmir

NEW YORK – At the United Nations, Pakistan has called for providing reparation and compensation to the victims of enforced disappearances and their family members in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, during the interactive dialogue with Working Group on Enforced Disappearances in New York, Pakistan's counsellor Saima Saleem said thousands of unmarked and unknown graves of victims of enforced disappearances have surfaced in the held valley for the last few years.

She said enforced disappearances in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have led to torture, custodial killings, rape and sexual molestations, arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings and traumatising victim’s families.

From the investigations held so far, these victims are first disappeared by occupation forces and then tortured to death or summarily executed.