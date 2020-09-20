Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make it to the list of Time’s 100 most influential people
Share
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all set to appear on the list alongside many celebrities in “Time’s 100 most influential people’s” list. The duo is the epitome of people who come to your mind with significant influence in both the royal and celebrity world. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have made their mark and are set to be situated on this list of the most influential people on September 22.
Apart from this one reason, this occasion will be memorable and a cause for celebration as it will be the first time that the Time 100 festivities will be broadcast on television. TIME also had to forgo its original gala and in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic like countless others.
The two famous entities are to be titled “Harry and Meghan” for their appearance rather than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Moreover, several stars are to participate in the one-hour TV special on ABC. Apart from the Duke and Duchess, some of the participants, Canada’s Sandra Oh, will make an appearance with John Legend, Trevor Noah, and Kumail Nanijani. There will also be performances by The Weekend, Jennifer Hudson and Halsey.
-
- Sindh launches SMS service to verify vehicles’ registration10:47 AM | 21 Sep, 2020
- 10 dead, 35 feared trapped in India's Bhiwandi city building collapse10:31 AM | 21 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan reduces import of Ozone depleting substances to 50pc11:52 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
- Opposition announces Pakistan Democratic Movement against ...11:34 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
- Acting is the perfect expression of my abilities: Ch Moazzam Ishaq02:27 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make it to the list of Time’s 100 most ...01:14 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
- Keanu Reeves reveals that The Matrix 4 is to be a Love Story01:11 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020