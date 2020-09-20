Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make it to the list of Time’s 100 most influential people

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all set to appear on the list alongside many celebrities in “Time’s 100 most influential people’s” list. The duo is the epitome of people who come to your mind with significant influence in both the royal and celebrity world. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have made their mark and are set to be situated on this list of the most influential people on September 22.

Apart from this one reason, this occasion will be memorable and a cause for celebration as it will be the first time that the Time 100 festivities will be broadcast on television. TIME also had to forgo its original gala and in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic like countless others.

The two famous entities are to be titled “Harry and Meghan” for their appearance rather than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Moreover, several stars are to participate in the one-hour TV special on ABC. Apart from the Duke and Duchess, some of the participants, Canada’s Sandra Oh, will make an appearance with John Legend, Trevor Noah, and Kumail Nanijani. There will also be performances by The Weekend, Jennifer Hudson and Halsey.