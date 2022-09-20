Zhalay Sarhadi wins fans' hearts in new avatar
Lollywood's fashion icon Zhalay Sarhadi once again wooed her fans and followers with a new avatar that quickly went viral on social media.
Posing alongside co-actor Navin Waqar, Sarhadi was no less than an angel in a white suit. The formal attire of the Carma actress complemented the Humsafar actress's black suit. The chic yet classic look stole the hearts of netizens as Sarhadi's comment section was filled with praise and compliments.
For their latest avatar, Sarhadi chose a beautiful white ensemble with a black top and minimal makeup while Waqar wore an all-black suit with a lace-neck top to accentuate her style. Netizens were quickly divided into polarized opinions as to which one of the charismatic ladies looked more beautiful.
The Terha Aangan star posted a reel on Instagram to come check this, quite literally. The Yaar Na Bichray actress stunned her hundreds of thousands of fans with their jaws dropped.
On the work front, Sarhadi's notable works include Uraan, Madiha Maliha, Aks, Digest Writer, Rang Laaga, Nazo and Yaar Na Bichray.
