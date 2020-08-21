PIA further cuts domestic fares for ‘indefinite period’

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has once again reduced domestic fare for an indefinite period.

Spokesperson of national carrier said that the one-way fare for Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad flights has been decreased.

The one-way ticket for Islamabad and Lahore will cost Rs7,879 without luggage while the fare with 35kg luggage will be Rs8,543.

The spokesperson said that the PIA operates four flights to Islamabad and two flights to Lahore daily.