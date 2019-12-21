Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir are getting engaged

LAHORE- Here's another "we knew it!" moment for ya'll. Congratulations are in order for Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir as the two are getting engaged this Sunday!

An invitation card has been circulating on social media which details an engagement lunch for the pair happening tomorrow, December 22.

Earlier this year a video that shows the two dancing together had surfaced, which led to many predicting that the social activist and actor will be getting hitched soon.

This is the second invitation card for a celebrity couple that has been posted on social media this month. Earlier on an invitation card for the wedding of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain was posted on Instagram.

Can't wait for all these gorgeous couples to bless our Insta feed with aww-worthy pictures!

