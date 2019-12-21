Rana Sanaullah's judicial remand extended till Jan 4

LAHORE - An Anti-Narcotics court on Saturday extended judicial remand of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah till January 04, 2020 in heroin smuggling case.

According to the details, Anti-Narcotics Special Court Judge Shakir Hussain heard the case.

Rana Sanaullah was produced before the court amid tight security.

It is pertinent to mention here that Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Rana Sanaullah on July 1, claiming to have recovered 15kg heroin from his vehicle.