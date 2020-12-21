Nvidia GeForce RTX event to be held next month
09:12 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
Nvidia GeForce RTX event to be held next month
The GeForce RTX 3070, the RTX 3080, and the RTX 3090 have been difficult to avail shortly after their launch due to lack of stock. Nevertheless, Nvidia is planning another GeForce RTX event scheduled for January 12.

Nvidia has announced an all-digital GeForce RTX event on January 12, marking the day for what’s likely to be an official reveal of the GeForce RTX 3060 and laptop variants of the RTX 3000 series. The event titled, ‘GeForce RTX: Game On,’ will be hosted by GeForce VP Jeff Fisher.

Nvidia plans to live stream on multiple platforms, including YouTube and Twitch. However, Nvidia did not mention what could be announced. But the company has hinted towards an RTX 3060 is in line for release, which will probably come in two 6 GB and 12 GB of VRAM flavors.

Both models should arrive with Nvidia’s new GA106 GPU, which is also thought to be making its way into laptops. They have promised to showcase ‘the latest innovations in gaming and graphics.’ There has also been evidence of Nvidia developing an RTX 3050 and RTX 3070 Ti. The event could also see GeForce RTX 3080 Ti's initial release ahead of its rumoured February release.

Moving on, the first mobile Ampere GPU’s are reputedly due for release next month. Laptops with RTX 30 series GPUs may not be available to order until early Q2 2021, but Nvidia may showcase them at the January 12 event. Apparently, there is no GTX 16 series refresh due in early 2021, if at all.

