Web Desk
09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names
Stars often change their birth names before joining the mainstream media. Some wish for a flashier stage name while some for practical reasons.

Here is a list of some celebrities whose birth names you might be shocked to know:

1. Ayeza Khan 

Enjoying huge fan following, Ayeza Khan has established herself as the leading actress of the silver screen playing the leading role in hit dramas Mere Pass Tum Ho, Thora Sa Haq, and Mehr Posh. Popularly known as Ayeza, the 29-year-old star's real name is Kinza Khan.

2. Kit Harrington

Games of Throne famed Harrington revealed in an interview with Glamour Magazine that his real name is Christopher Catesby Harington and Kit was his nickname which he now uses professionally. The 33-year-old is expecting a child with wife Rose Leslie.

3. Katrina Kaif

The dazzling diva of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif has amazed everyone with her acting skills and fashion styles. Initially named Katrina Turquotte she changed it to Katrina Kaif for the Indian to pronounce it with ease.

4. Jackie Chan

Famous for his perilous acrobatic stunts and engaging physical humour, Jackie Chan was born Chan Kong-sang and changed his Chinese name to Fong Si-lung in the late 90s. During his early days working in the construction business, a workmate nicknamed him “Little Jack” which the actor retained. 

5. Reema Khan 

Lollywood star Reema Khan is one of the leading film actresses in Pakistan during the 1990s. The 49-year-old stunning actress goes by her theatre name but her real name is Sameena Khan.

6. Akshay Kumar

The Bollywood action hero real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. Later, he changed to Akshay Kumar and opted for a more secular name. The 53-year-old star is also one of the richest Indian actors.

7. Amitabh Bachan

Big B was named Inquilab Srivastava by his parents but his father later changed it to Amitabh. The 78-year-old has worked in over 175 films Indian films with a career spanning for more than four decades.

8. Gigi Hadid 

Born as Jelena Noura Hadid, the American supermodel Gigi Hadid is one of the most popular faces in the fashion world.

9. Sami Khan 

An actor par excellence, Sami Khan has perfected his craft with exposure in the drama industry. Despite his presence in the industry for a decade a lot of people unaware that his real name is Mansoor Aslam Khan Niazi.

10. Mila Kunis 

The Black Swan starlet shortened her name to Mila when her family moved to Los Angeles, California, the US from Ukraine.

Pakistani crystal-artist Sara Shakeel collaborates with Lancôme
08:20 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

