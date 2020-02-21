Ex-AGP submits written apology to SC over controversial remarks 

ISLAMABAD - Former attoreny general of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor on Friday submitted a written apology to the Supreme Court of Pakistan over his controversial remarks in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

Anwar Mansoor Khan had sent his resignation to President Arif Alvi on Thursday on the demand of Pakistan Bar Council following his slandering remarks against the judges of the top court.

However, Law Minister Farogh Naseem said that the government had asked him to resign, while the claim was rejected by Mansoor after a while.

Mansoor in his resignation states, “I note with profound regret that the Pakistan Bar Council, of which I am the Chairman, has demanded through its Press Release dated 19th of February 2020 that I resign forthwith from the Office of the Attorney-General for Pakistan.

Khan, in his resignation to President Arif Alvi, said the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had asked for his resignation.

"I stand with my brothers and colleagues at the Bar and I wish to reaffirm my faith in the highest principles of integrity and professional excellence that the Pakistan Bar Council has always stood for,” the letter read.

He added, “I hereby resign from the position of the Attorney-General for Pakistan and request you to accept it with immediate effect. In the last year and a half, I worked to the best of my ability to serve this solemn office with the honesty of purpose, and commitment to upholding the constitution."

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had directed Khan to produce evidence supporting his statement or submit a written apology about his controversial statement regarding Supreme Court judges, for which he had been reprimanded by the court as well.

AG Khan had levelled allegations against the bench which irked the full court asking him to withdraw his statement.