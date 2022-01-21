Ayesha Omar gives a sneak-peek into her adventurous holiday in Dubai
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.
Apart from her acting, the 40-year-old star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is the proof of it as currently, she is enjoying her vacation in Sky View Observatory, Dubai.
Taking to Instagram, the Karachi Se Lahore star shared a stunning video showcasing the picturesque country. Whilst preparing herself for an unforgettable adventure, she was spotted wearing a protection gear ensemble and looking super enthusiastic.
“Funambulist. Edge walking. So exhilarating but, definitely not for the faint-hearted. Wait for the actual footage!” Omar captioned her post.
Located at the top Address Sky View Hotel, Emaar offers Sky Slide which is a ride that takes you down in a fully transparent glass tube and provides breathtaking views of Dubai.
The enchanting video is winning hearts on social media, in particular, the video where the BulBulay star's daredevil side shines.
On the work front, Ayesha Omar is all set to star in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal.
