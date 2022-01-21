Inside the dreamy reception of TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain
Wedding festivities of Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain have finally concluded as the TikTok stars sealed the deal with a fairytale reception.
After a dreamy Nikkah celebration and vibrant fun-filled Baraat, the walima ceremony oozed classic charm and panache as the festivities ended with full pomp and splendour.
Looking beyond stunning, the blushing bride looked drop-dead gorgeous in her exquisite princess shimmery gown while the groom looked dashing in a black tuxedo suit.
Glowing in marital bliss at their reception, the newlyweds dazzled and the wedding clicks are surely a carousel of stunning snaps.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah event back in April 2021.
TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain tie the ... 03:23 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Popular TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar's wedding festivities have been the talk of the town ...
