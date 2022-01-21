Inside the dreamy reception of TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain
04:25 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
Inside the dreamy reception of TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain
Wedding festivities of Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain have finally concluded as the TikTok stars sealed the deal with a fairytale reception.

After a dreamy Nikkah celebration and vibrant fun-filled Baraat, the walima ceremony oozed classic charm and panache as the festivities ended with full pomp and splendour.

Looking beyond stunning, the blushing bride looked drop-dead gorgeous in her exquisite princess shimmery gown while the groom looked dashing in a black tuxedo suit.

Glowing in marital bliss at their reception, the newlyweds dazzled and the wedding clicks are surely a carousel of stunning snaps.

Earlier, Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah event back in April 2021.

