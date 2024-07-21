PTI ready to dissolve KP Assembly for fresh elections, says Fazl

ISLAMABAD – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is ready to dissolve Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and resign from other assemblies to facilitate fresh elections.

Fazl disclosed formation of committee to negotiate with PTI, led by Kamran Murtaza and comprising members Maulana Lutf Rehman, Fazl Ghafoor, Aslam Ghori, and Maulana Amjad.

He also highlighted that despite previous conflicts, JUI-F is prepared to normalise relations with Imran Khan's party. He emphasised that PTI’s readiness to dissolve the K-P Assembly and resign from other assemblies is essential for conducting transparent elections.

Fazl advocated for parliamentary and local body elections to be held simultaneously and suggested eliminating the caretaker setup.

Addressing ongoing political instability, he lamented economic policies and high electricity bills that have strained the public. He urged policymakers to prioritize the people's welfare and ensure fair elections for political stability.

He condemned establishment's role in fostering political instability and called for a shift in their approach. He warned that the current trajectory could lead to further division and emphasized the need for responsible governance.

Fazl also underscored that peace and political stability are vital for economic progress and cautioned against further political turmoil or martial law.