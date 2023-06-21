PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar arrested over May 9 incidents

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ghulam Sarwar, a former aviation minister, has been apprehended in Islamabad, police said.
The arrest is connected to his alleged involvement in the events that occurred on May 9. On that day, numerous workers and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged demonstrations across the country in response to the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.
The PTI chief was detained by paramilitary troops on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in relation to an alleged corruption case involving the Al-Qadir Trust.
During these protests, the demonstrators caused significant damage to public and private properties. They also targeted military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House), in addition to vandalising monuments honouring martyrs.
In the aftermath of these incidents, both the civilian and military leadership made a commitment to administer severe punishments under the Army Act to all individuals responsible for engaging in hooliganism, arson, destruction of public and private property, attacks on sensitive military installations, and desecration of martyrs' memorials on May 9.
