FIA arrests Parvez Elahi in money laundering case

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was apprehended by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a money laundering investigation on Wednesday.

The FIA team arrested him from Lahore’s camp jail, where he was already in police custody due to corruption charges. Subsequently, the PTI leader will be presented in court to obtain his physical remand.

This development occurred following the FIA’s filing of a case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his son Chaudhry Moonis Elahi the previous day. The case relates to alleged money laundering activities associated with the Panama scandal, which exposed the business interests of the PTI president and former federal minister. The FIA had gathered evidence and proceeded to initiate legal action against Mr. Elahi and his son.

The case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his son alleges fraud and money laundering offenses. Specifically, they are accused of concealing substantial amounts of money in five Panamanian companies. The FIA sources revealed that Mr Elahi had allegedly acquired these companies in Panama and evidence indicated illegal transfers of funds abroad.

On Tuesday, an anti-corruption court granted Mr Elahi post-arrest bail in the case concerning illegal recruitments at the Punjab Assembly (PA). The court issued the verdict it had reserved earlier, with Judge Ali Raza presiding over the plea and announcing the decision.