Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to embark on UAE visit on May 23

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to embark on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week.

Reports shared in local media suggest that PM Sharif will visit Middle Eastern nation on May 23 where he will engage in discussions with leadership and meet with the Pakistani community and investors.

Abu Dhabi is home to over 1.5 million Pakistanis who have significantly contributed to the growth and development of both countries over the past five decades.

In his previous visit, PM expressed condolences to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the passing of his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.



Prime Minister Office or Foreign Office have not shared details about Sharif's upcoming visit to Gulf nation.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) continue to provide support to Pakistan during its economic challenges. The country assisted Pakistan through financial aid packages, deferred payment for oil imports, and investments in various sectors.

The payment rollover helped Pakistan government to stabilise its economy and manage its external account deficits.