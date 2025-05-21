Arshad Nadeem gears up for a new chapter with PTCL Group

PTCL Group (Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited & Ufone 4G), Pakistan’s leading telecommunications and ICT services provider, has once again stepped forward to support national javelin icon and Olympian Arshad Nadeem not just as a partner, but as a steadfast believer in his purpose and potential. A signing ceremony, held in Lahore, marks a renewed commitment to stand by Arshad through every stage of his journey, driven not by outcomes, but by his discipline, passion, and unshakable belief.

Arshad Nadeem, who has brought immense pride to Pakistan with his remarkable achievements like becoming the first Pakistani track and field athlete to qualify directly for the Olympics, securing gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, earning a silver medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships and to top it all by winning gold at the Paris Olympics 2024, continues to inspire the nation with his dedication and perseverance.

Saif Uddin Khan, Group Vice President, Brands & Communication, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, “We’ve always believed in Arshad not because he wins medals, but because he embodies something greater i.e. courage, consistency, and character. We are proud to stand beside him again, not just to support a campaign, but to be part of a greater purpose.”

Arshad Nadeem expressed his thoughts, “PTCL Group stood by me when recognition was far away. That kind of belief gives an athlete strength on the field and off it. Now, as I step into another defining phase of my journey, I’m proud to have them with me again. It’s not just about results, it’s about showing the world what Pakistan’s spirit looks like.”

This year, Arshad will represent Pakistan in three major global events, the Asian Athletics Championships, the World Athletics Championships, and the Diamond League and once again, PTCL Group will back him, just as it did before the Paris Olympics when it offered unwavering support months ahead of global recognition. This continued partnership reflects a shared journey of grit, discipline, and the unrelenting passion to raise Pakistan’s flag on the world stage.

PTCL Group is also fully funding Arshad Nadeem’s upcoming international training stint in the United Kingdom, ensuring access to world-class coaching, top-tier facilities, and a competitive environment that matches his global ambition.

PTCL Group has consistently reaffirmed its commitment to promoting sports and youth development in Pakistan. We are supporting the greatest icon Babar Azam in cricketing world; however, the Group’s sports vision goes beyond cricket. From supporting the national volleyball team during the Central Asian Volleyball Championship, where Team Pakistan secured a historic victory on home soil, to backing the resurgence of Pakistan’s hockey team by raising awareness and rekindling national pride in the sport, the Group remains dedicated to uplifting athletes who embody the spirit, resilience, and determination of the nation.

Through Arshad Nadeem and many others, PTCL Group reaffirms its belief: greatness doesn’t begin with applause, it begins with trust. And that belief, when backed by action, moves a nation forward.