Explosion in Lahore’s Ghaziabad injures three

A powerful explosion rocked a residential house in Lahore’s Ghaziabad area on Tuesday, injuring three individuals — including two children — and causing the upper floor’s roof to collapse, according to police and rescue officials.

The incident sparked panic among residents in the densely populated neighborhood. Rescue teams rushed to the scene within minutes, providing first aid to the injured before transferring them to a nearby hospital. All three victims are reported to have sustained serious injuries and are currently under medical treatment.

The force of the blast not only destroyed the upper floor of the affected house but also damaged adjacent homes. Emergency teams have been working to clear the rubble, while authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure public safety.

“We are still determining the exact cause of the explosion,” a police spokesperson said. “It could be a gas leak, an electrical short circuit, or something else entirely. All possibilities are being considered.”

Rescue officials added that debris removal operations are still ongoing, and a detailed investigation is underway. Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.