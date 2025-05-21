VIDEO: Senator Aimal Wali Khan lashes out after PTA chairman’s drug allegation

A heated exchange unfolded in a recent parliamentary session when the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) accused Senator Aimal Wali Khan of being under the influence of drugs. In a sarcastic tone, the PTA Chairman remarked, “Give me some of that too,” alluding to the senator’s alleged substance use.

The comment immediately triggered an intense reaction from Senator Khan, who vehemently rejected the insinuation. “Who gave you the audacity to speak to me like that?” Khan shot back, visibly enraged. “How can a government official accuse me of using drugs? This behavior is entirely unacceptable.”

The confrontation, which took place in front of other lawmakers, quickly became the focal point of discussions within the session. Senator Khan’s response underscored the rising frustration over the lack of professionalism and respect often displayed in political interactions.

The PTA Chairman’s remarks were widely criticized for crossing the line, with many questioning the appropriateness of such personal allegations in a public forum. Observers noted that the incident highlighted the growing tendency for political figures to engage in personal attacks rather than focusing on substantive debates.