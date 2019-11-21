A 'Joker' sequel in the works with more DC origin films

Sheherbano Syed
04:43 PM | 21 Nov, 2019
A 'Joker' sequel in the works with more DC origin films
Since its release in October, Joker has proven itself a box office hit, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.The movie’s worldwide box office haul not only makes it the highest-grossing R-rated release in history but “Joker” has become most profitable comic book movie ever made. 

No matter how autonomous the movie may be, earning a billion dollars at the box office is likely going to put a sequel on the fast track.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Joker director Todd Phillips is currently in talks to go a second round with Arthur Fleck, with writer Scott Silver also set to comeback. According to the report, Phoenix already had a sequel option in place with Warner Bros. 

While Phoenix is not certain to return as Arthur Fleck, the filmmaker has presented a striking idea to Warner Brothers; the rights to develop a portfolio of DC characters' origin stories.

For DC the next film coming up is a Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson which is expected to hit the cinemas in 2021 while Wonder Woman is getting ready for her sequel 's release in 2020.

