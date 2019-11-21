'Laal Kabootar' wins another award in Vancouver

Sheherbano Syed
05:06 PM | 21 Nov, 2019
'Laal Kabootar' wins another award in Vancouver
Pakistani thriller Laal Kabootar has added another cap to its feather after bagging the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival Award for Best Feature Film 2019, stated a press release.

Kamal Khan, the man who made his directorial debut with the film also won the award on the closing night of the award ceremony held at Surrey City Hall in British Columbia, on November 17, 2019.

This won't be the first accolade that the film has received. Pakistan’s official submission for the 92nd Academy Awards in the International Feature Film Award category, ‘Laal Kabootar’ also bagged the Archana Soy Audience Award for Best Feature Film at the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival 2019 in Seattle. Following this, Ahmed Ali Akbar won the best actor award at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival.

In addition to this, the critically acclaimed film was screened, as an official selection, at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2019.

Laal Kabootar, a Pakistani crime-thriller, features Ahmed Ali Akbar as Adeel Nawaz, a taxi-driver bent on moving from Karachi to Dubai, and Mansha Pasha as Aliya Malik, a strong-willed woman whose world turns upside down in a series of unexpected events.

