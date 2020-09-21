Cavit Çetin Güner and Sadia Khan follow each other on Instagram

05:10 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Cavit Çetin Güner and Sadia Khan follow each other on Instagram
Share

Popular Turkish star Cavit Cetin Guner, who essayed the character of Dogan Alp in Dirilis: Ertugrul, has started following actress  Sadia Khan on Instagram. The actress also followed him back! 

Guner is following only 642 people and Sadia Khan is one of them. This news has everyone wondering if there is something brewing between them?

The actor received a very warm welcome when arrival in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad on Sept 18.

Videos of him being surrounded by fans at the airport, trying to catch a glimpse of the star, are being circulated on social media as well.

During the two-day visit, Guner met several important and social personalities and visited multiple spots.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Madam Noor Jehan's house should be turned into a ...
02:07 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Hrithik Roshan follows Mahira Khan on Instagram
12:19 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Sanam Saeed wants an update on motorway rape case
11:56 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
Pakistani documentary selected as finalist for ...
09:13 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Cavit Çetin Güner and Sadia Khan follow each ...
05:10 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston hosts surprise ...
04:07 PM | 21 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Madam Noor Jehan's house should be turned into a museum: Shaan Shahid
02:07 PM | 22 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr