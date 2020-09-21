Cavit Çetin Güner and Sadia Khan follow each other on Instagram

Cavit Çetin Güner and Sadia Khan follow each other on Instagram
Share
Popular Turkish star Cavit Cetin Guner, who essayed the character of Dogan Alp in Dirilis: Ertugrul, has started following actress Sadia Khan on Instagram. The actress also followed him back!
Guner is following only 642 people and Sadia Khan is one of them. This news has everyone wondering if there is something brewing between them?
The actor received a very warm welcome when arrival in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad on Sept 18.
Videos of him being surrounded by fans at the airport, trying to catch a glimpse of the star, are being circulated on social media as well.
During the two-day visit, Guner met several important and social personalities and visited multiple spots.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
-
- BISE Rawalpindi board declares FA, FSc 2020 Results today (check ...02:03 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
- Sahiwal board declares FA, FSc 2020 annual result today (check result ...01:56 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
- Check result as BISE Bahawalpur announces FA, Fsc 2020 result today01:50 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
- BISE Sargodha declares FA, FSC 2020 annual results today (check ...01:44 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
-
-
- Pakistani documentary selected as finalist for Resistance ...09:13 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020