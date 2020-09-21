Cavit Çetin Güner and Sadia Khan follow each other on Instagram

Popular Turkish star Cavit Cetin Guner, who essayed the character of Dogan Alp in Dirilis: Ertugrul, has started following actress Sadia Khan on Instagram. The actress also followed him back!

Guner is following only 642 people and Sadia Khan is one of them. This news has everyone wondering if there is something brewing between them?

The actor received a very warm welcome when arrival in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad on Sept 18.

Videos of him being surrounded by fans at the airport, trying to catch a glimpse of the star, are being circulated on social media as well.

During the two-day visit, Guner met several important and social personalities and visited multiple spots.

