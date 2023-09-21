Shehbaz flies back to London to meet brother Nawaz with an "important message" 

LAHORE - Despite having arrived in Lahore a day earlier, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif made a dramatic return to London with a message for his brother, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif.

According to a local private TV channel, Shehbaz arrivd in London last evening. While Maryam Nawaz will be in the British capital on Thursday in time to meet her father.

Reports suggests that Shehbaz Sharif returned to London with an important message for Nawaz Sharif. The PMLN supremo, his daughter Maryam, and Shehbaz will discuss Nawaz's return to Pakistan on October 21.

Report said, "Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan is final; there is no change in the plan.''

Shehbaz spent a month in London holding talks with Nawaz and other party members before departing for Pakistan on Monday night.

Prior to the forthcoming elections, he had disclosed in London the day his older brother will return to Pakistan to oversee the PML-N's electoral campaign here.

Nawaz Sharif would arrive in Pakistan on October 21, according to Shehbaz at the time.

The announcement was made after a meeting with top PML-N officials in London.