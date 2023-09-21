Supreme Court bar elections 2023 schedule announced; check polling date

The schedule for the annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SBCA) has been released.

According to the schedule, polling for the elections will be held on October 31, nomination papers can be submitted from September 29 to October 6, nomination papers will be scrutinized on October 9, objections and appeals will be handled by October 16.

The list of candidates for Supreme Court bar elections will be released on October 18.

سپریم کورٹ بار کے سالانہ انتخابات کا شیڈول جاری

پولنگ 31 اکتوبر کو ہوگی



کاغذات نامزدگی 29 ستمبر سے 6 اکتوبر تک جمع کرائے جا سکیں گے، شیڈول



کاغذات نامزدگی کی سکروٹنی 9 جبکہ اعتراضات اور اپیلیں 16 اکتوبر تک نمٹائی جائیں گی، شیڈول



سپریم کورٹ بار انتخابات کیلئے امیدواروں کی… pic.twitter.com/gPtVEp7ZOK — M Azhar Siddique (@AzharSiddique) September 21, 2023

Shahzad Shaukat of Asma Jahangir Group, Mian Abdul Quddus of Hamid Khan Group have been nominated for the presidential candidate.