PM Imran condemns Quetta blast; seeks report
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the bomb blasts that took place in the Balochistan capital incurring loss of lives and leaving many injured.
The premier in this regard has summoned a detailed report. Monitoring the whole situation till late at night, Khan directed the interior ministry to investigate the incident from all its aspects and submit a report.
Earlier, Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed also strongly condemned the blast and had expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident. Rasheed also extended his condolences to the families who lost their dear ones in the incident.
Explosion near Quetta’s Sereena Chowk claimed five lives, while 10 others got injured on Wednesday night. The blast occurred in the parking lot of a private hotel located at Quetta’s Jinnah road near Serena Chowk.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chief Minister Balochistan, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JI Chief Sirajul Haq and other political leaders have also strongly condemned the Quetta blast.
