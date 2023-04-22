On Eidul Fitr, President Alvi, PM Shehbaz call for taking care of needy in hard times

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday offered the prayer of Eid ul-Fitr here and prayed for peace and prosperity of the crisis-hit country.

In his message, President Alvi stressed forgiving the people to seek pleasure of Allah SWT, and appealed masses to set aside their differences to ensure political and economic stability in Pakistan. He also prayed for the peace and stability of Pakistan.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا عیدالفطر1444ھ کے موقع پر قوم کے نام پیغام pic.twitter.com/ehOluE0sy8 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 22, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated Pakistanis and the Muslims across the globe on the major Islamic festival. The premier prayed that the blessed moment may bring immense happiness and joy to all Muslims.

Sharif advised citizens to take care of the needy, poor, destitute, and orphans around them. He called the current times difficult, saying the sacrifice and love of the well-to-do and rich were needed more than in ordinary circumstances.

He also mentioned the government’s persistent efforts to ease the plights of the masses amid deteriorating economic conditions. “As the sweetness of Eid follows the fasting month, God willing, our effort and hard work will bring economic prosperity in the life of the nation and the country,” the PM said, appealing to his countrymen to not forget the flood affectees on the occasion.

PM Sharif also paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation who embraced martyrdom while courageously fighting against terrorism and also expressed solidarity with our Palestinian, Kashmiris, and earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria.