On Eidul Fitr, President Alvi, PM Shehbaz call for taking care of needy in hard times

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday offered the prayer of Eid ul-Fitr here and prayed for peace and prosperity of the crisis-hit country.
In his message, President Alvi stressed forgiving the people to seek pleasure of Allah SWT, and appealed masses to set aside their differences to ensure political and economic stability in Pakistan. He also prayed for the peace and stability of Pakistan.
صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا عیدالفطر1444ھ کے موقع پر قوم کے نام پیغام pic.twitter.com/ehOluE0sy8— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 22, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated Pakistanis and the Muslims across the globe on the major Islamic festival. The premier prayed that the blessed moment may bring immense happiness and joy to all Muslims.
Sharif advised citizens to take care of the needy, poor, destitute, and orphans around them. He called the current times difficult, saying the sacrifice and love of the well-to-do and rich were needed more than in ordinary circumstances.
He also mentioned the government’s persistent efforts to ease the plights of the masses amid deteriorating economic conditions. “As the sweetness of Eid follows the fasting month, God willing, our effort and hard work will bring economic prosperity in the life of the nation and the country,” the PM said, appealing to his countrymen to not forget the flood affectees on the occasion.
PM Sharif also paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation who embraced martyrdom while courageously fighting against terrorism and also expressed solidarity with our Palestinian, Kashmiris, and earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 22, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|95.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.