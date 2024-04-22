Ranveer Singh hit by deepfake video scandal

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has filed a complaint against a deepfake (fake) video circulating on social media that shows him supporting a political party.

During India's elections, a video of Ranveer Singh went viral, created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

The video showed the actor criticiSing the rising unemployment under Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's tenure and supporting another political party.

The real video used to create the deepfake was from Ranveer Singh's trip to Varanasi, where he not only shared his experiences from the city tour but also praised Modi's government.

After the video went viral, Ranveer Singh posted on the social media site X (formerly Twitter) advising people to "beware of deepfakes."

A few days after the incident, Ranveer Singh filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police's cybercrime cell against the deepfake video.

According to media reports, Ranveer Singh stated in his FIR that the police should investigate the social media account that first uploaded his deepfake video.