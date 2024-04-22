Ranveer Singh hit by deepfake video scandal

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has filed a complaint against a deepfake (fake) video circulating on social media that shows him supporting a political party.
During India's elections, a video of Ranveer Singh went viral, created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).
The video showed the actor criticiSing the rising unemployment under Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's tenure and supporting another political party.
The real video used to create the deepfake was from Ranveer Singh's trip to Varanasi, where he not only shared his experiences from the city tour but also praised Modi's government.
After the video went viral, Ranveer Singh posted on the social media site X (formerly Twitter) advising people to "beware of deepfakes."
A few days after the incident, Ranveer Singh filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police's cybercrime cell against the deepfake video.
According to media reports, Ranveer Singh stated in his FIR that the police should investigate the social media account that first uploaded his deepfake video.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
