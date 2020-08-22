Pakistan launches first Business & Biodiversity Platform at Port Qasim
04:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
Pakistan launches first Business & Biodiversity Platform at Port Qasim
ISLAMABAD – The Port Qasim Authority (PQA) of Ministry of Martime Affairs has launched Pakistan's first Business and Biodiversity Platform (BBP) at Port Qasim.

According to 2 years performance report August 2018 -2020 of the government, following the Prime Minister Initiative of Green Year Pakistan, plantation of over 1 million mangroves was underway.

A detail study of the new master plan for the Port Qasim has completed. Plan has also been finalized to uplift the entire infrastructure of PQA and its industrial area. This include up-gradation of the roads, laying of sewerage line, water distribution channels and power supply, residential accommodation for PQA employees, Primary and Secondary school, State of the Art sports Complex with a cricket ground fit to first class matches at an approximate combine cost of Rs3 billion.

