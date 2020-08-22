Pharmaceutical sector joins govt’s relief efforts, delays increase in medicine prices
07:15 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
Pharmaceutical sector joins govt’s relief efforts, delays increase in medicine prices
ISLAMABAD – Pharmaceutical companies have announced not to increase drug prices in the first quarter of this financial year in support of the government's initiative to provide relief to the people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Ministry of NHS, R &C spokesperson, the pharmaceutical companies under Drug Pricing Policy 2018 can increase prices of essential drugs by 7% and non-essential drugs by 10% in accordance with annual consumer price index (CPI). 

The government proactively took measures by keeping the prices static by interacting with pharma industry in order to alleviate the suffering of people during this pandemic. 

Hence, the pharma firms delayed increase in medicine prices, saying, all medicines will remain available at old prices in the first quarter of this financial year. 

The government appreciated and commended the decision of the pharmaceutical companies and to stand with the government to provide relief to the people of Pakistan in this difficult time.

