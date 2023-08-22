114 dead, over 800 missing as Hawaii wildfire rages on

HONOLULU – At least 114 people were killed and hundreds others are missing after devastating wildfires ripped through Maui earlier this month continues to intensifies.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen told media more than two dozen victims had been identified, adding that 850 people are on the missing list amid fears that most of them are children.

"We are both saddened and relieved about these numbers as we continue the recovery process," Bissen said. "The number of identified will rise, and the number of missing may decrease."

The statement from the mayor came ahead of the visit of the President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden to the affected area where wildfire started on August 8.

The president and the first lady visited the damaged area in Hawaii after scrutiny of his administration's response to what is being dubbed as the worst ever natural disaster in the state.

He visited Maui on Monday, around 13 days after the deadliest US wildfire started. His delay in tour invited massive criticism from Republicans.

"For as long as it takes, we're going to be with you," said Mr Biden, who spoke during the visit. "The whole country will be with you."

He added: "The country grieves with you, stands with you and will do everything possible to help you recover."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said that more than 1,000 federal responders are taking part in the efforts to rescue people and contain the wildfire.