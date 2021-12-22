Meesha Shafi shares striking resemblance with late Benazir Bhutto
Pakistan’s music sensation Meesha Shafi who has been lauded for her stunning fashion statements and immecable talent has this time impressed the fans as she highlighted the striking resemblance of the late politician Benazir Bhutto's wedding look with her bridal look.
Taking to Instagram, the Aya Lariye singer shared a viral picture of the late Benazir Bhutto decked up like a bride on her Instagram story and pointed out the uncanny resemblance the two share.
Coincidentally, both the brides wore the same colour on their big day and needless to say, the similarities are too stark to miss. Meesha shared the image and wrote, “I kid you not. I saw this picture on my feed and did a double-take thinking it’s me!” pairing it with a couple of shocked emojis
Later, she cropped out Benazir from the photograph and compared it to her own picture from her wedding day to further prove her point.
Earlier, Benazir’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shared the throwback picture of her own wedding invite that included a treasured picture of her parents from their wedding.
Back in 2018, Mehwish Hayat revealed in an interview with a local news outlet that she was all set to star as the late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in a biopic. The Load Wedding actor confirmed the news, stating that production is set to begin in the near future.
-
-
