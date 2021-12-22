One of the deadliest snakes found in UK after surviving a 4000 mile trip from Pakistan
Web Desk
10:22 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
One of the deadliest snakes found in UK after surviving a 4000 mile trip from Pakistan
Share

LONDON – A snake, one of the deadliest in the world, has been found in a shipping package from Pakistan to the United Kingdom. 

The venomous reptile was discovered by a fork lifter driver while unloading bricks from a container, booked by Manchester Brick Specialist last month, in Salford. 

After the driver reported the matter to logistics manager Michael Regan, he quickly confined the snake with a cardboard box and called the RSPCA – Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals – who rescued the saw-scaled viper. 

RSPCA inspector Ryan King immediately visited the site and realized that the snake was "more than capable of killing people with its highly toxic venom," the BBC reported. 

The snake, which is mainly found in Asia, has been moved to an establishment with a special licence to care for venomous reptiles, the report said. 

The saw-scaled snake is one of four species which together account for the highest number of human fatalities in India, the RSPCA said.

More From This Category
UK lawmakers seek India’s reply over activist's ...
09:38 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire with with ...
04:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
US official to visit Israel this week for ...
12:35 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
Israel's ex-intelligence chief admits role in US ...
11:11 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
UK court orders Dubai’s ruler to pay ex-wife ...
10:45 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Mystery surrounds explosion at Iran's Bushehr ...
10:38 PM | 21 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
First teaser of Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed's upcoming drama is out now
09:15 PM | 22 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr