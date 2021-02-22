NA-221: PPP beats PTI in Tharparkar by-poll by big margin
THARPARKAR: Pakistan People’s Party retained the NA-221 seat by a big margin, bagging over 100,000 votes, while the ruling party candidate received more than 50,000 votes.
As per the unofficial results, PPP candidate Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jilani received 103,502 votes while PTI candidate Nizamuddin Rahimoon got 50,570 votes.
Polling for the NA seat began at 8 am on Sunday and continued until 5 pm. At least 4,000 police officers and security personnel were deployed at 318 polling stations across the district.
Three arrested as polling station set ablaze amid ... 11:02 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
NAGARPARKAR – Police have arrested three men on Sunday after the polling station set on fire amid the by-election ...
Multiple incidents of violence were reported during the voting. PTI’s Nizamuddin Rahimoon alleged that a blast took place at the Kesrar polling station. Police helped the miscreants by disrupting the polling process. My agents have been held and my voters are being chased away, but the people of Tharparkar will ensure that the truth wins, he added in the video message.
NA-221؛سندھ پولیس کی نگرانی میں پولنگ اسٹیشن کیسراڑ پر دھماکا کیا گیا ہ نظام الدین راہموں, سندھ پولیس ونگاری کردار ادا کر رہی ہے، میرے ایجنٹ گرفتار کیے گئے ہیں. میرے ووٹرز کو بھگایا جا رہا ہے. تھرپارکر کی عوام حق اور سچ کو جتت دلائے گی.#ECP، وزیر اعظم @ImranKhanPTI نوٹس لیں. pic.twitter.com/dAm9X4NRFq— PTI THARPARKAR OFFICIAL (@PTharparkar) February 21, 2021
The NA-221 seat had fallen vacant after PPP leader Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani passed away battling Covid-19 at a hospital in Karachi.
By-elections: Voting underway in NA-221 09:00 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Polling for the by-election in National Assembly constituency, NA 221 Nagarparker in district ...
