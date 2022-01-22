Google pays tribute to late Pakistani social activist Perween Rahman
KARACHI – Google on Saturday paid tribute to late Pakistani human rights activist Parveen Rehman with a doodle on her 65th birthday.

Widely hailed as top development workers in the country’s largest metropolis Karachi, Rehman led the Orangi Pilot Project, one of the most successful non-profit programs which helps local communities escape from poverty in the South Asian country.

For her achievements, the Karachi-based aid worker received various honors from the government including Sitara-e-Shujaat. Eight years after her assassination, civil society continues to revere the struggle of the noted urban planner cum social worker.

Perween, the youngest of four siblings, knew of the risks, and yet she continued her struggle. She was murdered in a drive-by shooting on her vehicle at the Banaras flyover a few minutes after she left her office for home on March 13, 2013.

Last month, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) awarded four accused to double life sentences in the murder case of Parveen. Ayaz Swati, Raheem Swati, Amjad Hussain Khan, and Ahmed Khan alias Pappu Kashmiri were awarded double life imprisonment after they were found guilty of her day light killing.

Meanwhile, the fifth accused, Imran Swati, was awarded a sentence of seven years for being an accomplice in the murder.

Earlier in 2021, Oscar-winning filmmaker Orlando Von Einsiedel directed a short film Into Dust, based on Peween’s life, it was released on Amazon Prime. 

