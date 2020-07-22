KP sets up plant for producing LPG from plastic waste
04:01 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
PESHAWAR – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established a plant for producing LPG from plastic waste in Peshawar.
Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash inaugurated the plant, the Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said producing LPG from plastic waste will be environment friendly.
