COVID-19: Pakistan PM condoles loss of lives in Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has called his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and extended condolences on the loss of lives due to COVID-19 in that country, the state media reported on Wednesday.

The Pakistani premier commended measures taken by the leadership of Bangladesh to contain the spread of the virus.

Radio Pakistan reported that the two leaders exchanged views on their respective steps to deal with the myriad challenges posed by COVID-19.

Imran Khan apprised his Bangladeshi counterpart of his government's measures to save lives and livelihoods, besides his Global Initiative on Debt Relief for developing countries.

The PM also extended commiserations on the material and human losses due to recent flooding in Bangladesh and prayed for early recovery of the people affected by the natural calamity.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 2,751 deaths due to COVID-19, with a total of 213,254 people infected. At least 117,000 people have also recovered from the disease.

In the bilateral context, Imran Khan underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to closer ties with fraternal Bangladesh and highlighted the significance of regular bilateral contacts and people to people exchanges. He said Pakistan is committed to deepening relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sovereign equality.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to SAARC, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the importance of both countries working for enhanced regional cooperation for sustainable peace and prosperity.

Imran Khan shared Pakistan's perspective on the grave situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute for a safe and prosperous region.

He reiterated his cordial invitation to Prime Minister Hasina to visit Pakistan.