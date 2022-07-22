K-pop band Blitzers features Pakistan's scenic beauty
Share
K-pop band Blitzers’ new song ‘Hit the Bass’ is a banger for many reasons. The music video features different cultures and sceneries from all over the globe. The song is also a treat for the band's Pakistani fans as they featured scenes from Lahore and revealed why they were in Pakistan last month.
K-pop, short for Korean popular music, is a form of popular music originating in South Korea as part of South Korean culture.
The band dropped the music video for their smash hit song, ‘Hit The Bass.' Packed with visuals from Lahore’s food street, truck art buses, visuals of the Badshahi Mosque, the Lahore Fort, and a wedding hall decorated in red and gold, the music video managed to garner 1.3 million views on YouTube.
Following the announcement of the group's comeback earlier on June 27, BLITZERS unveiled a series of videos titled "Looking for BLEE" in which the members set out to search for their fans in major cities across the world –Lahore, Pakistan, Paris, France, Venice, Italy, London, UK, and Dubai, UAE.
Blitzers was formed by Wuzo Entertainment in 2021. The group consists of seven members: Jinhwa, Go_U, Juhan, Sya, Chris, Lutan and Wooju, and made their group debuted on May 12, 2021.
Ali Zafar channels inner K-pop star with vibrant ... 07:16 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
Rockstar Ali Zafar seems to take a K-pop inspiration as he debuts his purple hair and needless to say the funky style ...
Disney announces documentary featuring BTS 08:59 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
The Walt Disney Company has announced a documentary series and concert featuring widely recognized K-pop band ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- K-pop band Blitzers features Pakistan's scenic beauty11:23 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- LIVE – PTI chief Imran Khan speaks to media10:56 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Top military commanders discuss defence, national security at GHQ: ...10:20 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Celebs condemn the gruesome murder of Pakistani-American photographer ...09:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Election for Punjab chief minister's office ends in dispute09:27 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Nadia Afghan recalls Shashlick days with Sarmad Khoosat08:43 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022