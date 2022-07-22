K-pop band Blitzers features Pakistan's scenic beauty

Noor Fatima
11:23 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
K-pop band Blitzers features Pakistan's scenic beauty
Source: Blitzers (Instagram)
Share

K-pop band Blitzers’ new song ‘Hit the Bass’ is a banger for many reasons. The music video features different cultures and sceneries from all over the globe. The song is also a treat for the band's Pakistani fans as they featured scenes from Lahore and revealed why they were in Pakistan last month.

K-pop, short for Korean popular music, is a form of popular music originating in South Korea as part of South Korean culture.

The band dropped the music video for their smash hit song, ‘Hit The Bass.' Packed with visuals from Lahore’s food street, truck art buses, visuals of the Badshahi Mosque, the Lahore Fort, and a wedding hall decorated in red and gold, the music video managed to garner 1.3 million views on YouTube.

Following the announcement of the group's comeback earlier on June 27, BLITZERS unveiled a series of videos titled "Looking for BLEE" in which the members set out to search for their fans in major cities across the world –Lahore, Pakistan, Paris, France, Venice, Italy, London, UK, and Dubai, UAE. 

Blitzers was formed by Wuzo Entertainment in 2021. The group consists of seven members: Jinhwa, Go_U, Juhan, Sya, Chris, Lutan and Wooju, and made their group debuted on May 12, 2021.

Ali Zafar channels inner K-pop star with vibrant ... 07:16 PM | 19 Jul, 2021

Rockstar Ali Zafar seems to take a K-pop inspiration as he debuts his purple hair and needless to say the funky style ...

Disney announces documentary featuring BTS 08:59 PM | 12 Jul, 2022

The Walt Disney Company has announced a documentary series and concert featuring widely recognized K-pop band ...

More From This Category
Faizan Sheikh and squad groove to Asim Azhar’s ...
07:45 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Areeba Habib showers love on Shehnaaz Gill
06:50 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Amna Ilyas sizzles in latest bold photos
05:23 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Nadia Afghan recalls Shashlick days with Sarmad ...
08:43 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Celebs condemn the gruesome murder of ...
09:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Netizens outraged over Khalilur Rehman's comment ...
07:10 PM | 22 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Faizan Sheikh and squad groove to Asim Azhar’s 'Habibi'
07:45 PM | 22 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr