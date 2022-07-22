K-pop band Blitzers features Pakistan's scenic beauty

K-pop band Blitzers’ new song ‘Hit the Bass’ is a banger for many reasons. The music video features different cultures and sceneries from all over the globe. The song is also a treat for the band's Pakistani fans as they featured scenes from Lahore and revealed why they were in Pakistan last month.

K-pop, short for Korean popular music, is a form of popular music originating in South Korea as part of South Korean culture.

The band dropped the music video for their smash hit song, ‘Hit The Bass.' Packed with visuals from Lahore’s food street, truck art buses, visuals of the Badshahi Mosque, the Lahore Fort, and a wedding hall decorated in red and gold, the music video managed to garner 1.3 million views on YouTube.

Following the announcement of the group's comeback earlier on June 27, BLITZERS unveiled a series of videos titled "Looking for BLEE" in which the members set out to search for their fans in major cities across the world –Lahore, Pakistan, Paris, France, Venice, Italy, London, UK, and Dubai, UAE.

Blitzers was formed by Wuzo Entertainment in 2021. The group consists of seven members: Jinhwa, Go_U, Juhan, Sya, Chris, Lutan and Wooju, and made their group debuted on May 12, 2021.

