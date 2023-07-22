Search

Hareem Shah's new dance video goes viral

Web Desk 05:48 PM | 22 Jul, 2023
Hareem Shah's new dance video goes viral
Source: Instagram

Hareem Shah, a prominent social media personality and internet sensation, has garnered considerable attention for her intriguing and controversial online presence.

With a massive following on various social media platforms, she has become a polarizing figure, eliciting both admiration and criticism. Hareem is known for sharing bold and candid videos and pictures, often giving her fans an unfiltered glimpse into her life. While she has faced her fair share of controversies, her confident and outspoken demeanour has attracted a substantial fan base. Despite the controversies, Hareem Shah's influence and impact on social media continue to grow, making her one of the most talked-about personalities in the digital realm.

Currently, she is on vacation and has been sighted dancing with strangers during the nighttime. Her Instagram and TikTok accounts are brimming with videos showcasing all her thrilling adventures.

The Pakistani TikToker is known for her association with political figures and unfiltered opinions. She used to share controversial photos and videos of different people on social media.

