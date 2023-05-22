Search

Alizeh Shah exudes glamour in Asim Jofa's latest photoshoot

Maheen Khawaja 06:55 PM | 22 May, 2023
Source: Instagram

Alizeh Shah, a renowned actress in the Pakistani drama and film industry, possesses a captivating aura that makes her truly a Greek deity in her own right. At the age of 22, she is capturing the hearts of many with her doe-like eyes, mesmerizing persona, and cosmic charisma. 

Shah's immense popularity stems not only from her breathtaking beauty but also from her remarkable talent as an actress, which has earned her millions of followers and a promising career that is destined for even greater heights.

Aside from her acting prowess, she captivates her fans by sharing exquisitely beautiful pictures on her social media platforms. With every post, she leaves her followers yearning for more. 

The photos feature the diva dressed in festive lavender attire, showcasing her impeccable style and elegance. The stunning ensemble, designed by renowned Pakistani designer Asim Jofa, has garnered attention for its comfort and exquisite design.

The combination of colours and intricate details of the ensemble perfectly complement her natural beauty and charm.

The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours with fans gushing over her beauty and elegance.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer.

WATCH - Alizeh Shah looks gorgeous in pink

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

