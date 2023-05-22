Alizeh Shah exudes glamour in Asim Jofa's latest photoshoot

Alizeh Shah, a renowned actress in the Pakistani drama and film industry, possesses a captivating aura that makes her truly a Greek deity in her own right. At the age of 22, she is capturing the hearts of many with her doe-like eyes, mesmerizing persona, and cosmic charisma.
Shah's immense popularity stems not only from her breathtaking beauty but also from her remarkable talent as an actress, which has earned her millions of followers and a promising career that is destined for even greater heights.
Aside from her acting prowess, she captivates her fans by sharing exquisitely beautiful pictures on her social media platforms. With every post, she leaves her followers yearning for more.
The photos feature the diva dressed in festive lavender attire, showcasing her impeccable style and elegance. The stunning ensemble, designed by renowned Pakistani designer Asim Jofa, has garnered attention for its comfort and exquisite design.
The combination of colours and intricate details of the ensemble perfectly complement her natural beauty and charm.
The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours with fans gushing over her beauty and elegance.
On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.
During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.
Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.
Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
