Cambridge reschedules A-levels exams cancelled on May 10, 12 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Cambridge Assessment International Education has rescheduled papers for two A-level subjects in Pakistan, which were canceled on May 10 and 12 during unrest in the aftermath of Imran Khan’s arrest.
In a new update, CAIE said A-level Mathematics and History papers will be held simultaneously across Pakistan on June 21 in the morning and noon respectively, and their results will be released by August 18.
Schools/colleges and private candidates are being informed about this decision, per reports.
The results of all previously held exams will be announced on August 10, British Council earlier said.
The recent development comes a week after Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) approached foreign boards to announce their policies about the canceled papers due to the recent precarious security situation in the South Asian nation.
Earlier this month, British Council canceled all Cambridge examinations scheduled for May 10, and 12 amid an emergency situation after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.
In a statement, British Council said “Due to the sudden developing situation in the country, British Council has cancelled all Cambridge International, Pearson, University of London & IELTS exams scheduled across Pakistan.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 22, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.85
|785.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.45
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.55
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.81
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.