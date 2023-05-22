Search

Pakistan

Cambridge reschedules A-levels exams cancelled on May 10, 12 in Pakistan

Web Desk 09:42 AM | 22 May, 2023
KARACHI – Cambridge Assessment International Education has rescheduled papers for two A-level subjects in Pakistan, which were canceled on May 10 and 12 during unrest in the aftermath of Imran Khan’s arrest.

In a new update, CAIE said A-level Mathematics and History papers will be held simultaneously across Pakistan on June 21 in the morning and noon respectively, and their results will be released by August 18.

Schools/colleges and private candidates are being informed about this decision, per reports.

The results of all previously held exams will be announced on August 10, British Council earlier said.

The recent development comes a week after Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) approached foreign boards to announce their policies about the canceled papers due to the recent precarious security situation in the South Asian nation.

Earlier this month, British Council canceled all Cambridge examinations scheduled for May 10, and 12 amid an emergency situation after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

British Council announces update for O/A levels exams in Pakistan

In a statement, British Council said “Due to the sudden developing situation in the country, British Council has cancelled all Cambridge International, Pearson, University of London & IELTS exams scheduled across Pakistan.”

