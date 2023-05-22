Search

PakistanTechnology

Instagram restored in Pakistan hours after global outage

Web Desk 09:18 AM | 22 May, 2023
Instagram restored in Pakistan hours after global outage
Source: representational picture

ISLAMABAD – Meta-owned photo-sharing site Instagram was restored in several countries including Pakistan hours after a recent outage.

DownDetector, which tracks glitches and outages by collating status reports from several sources, confirmed that Instagram was not working for users in several countries as many reported while others took to Twitter to give updates about the outage.

Instagram also shared an update on Twitter, saying “Instagram is back! Sorry for the trouble – we had a brief outage earlier and resolved the issue that caused it. #instagramdown”

Meta spokesperson commented on a matter and flagged a technical issue that cause Instagram to malfunction. He said the issue has been resolved for everyone and even apologized for the inconvenience.

Last year, Instagram suffered a global outage in late September and since then many users reported different glitches over the months.

Here’s why social media apps are still not working despite internet restoration in Pakistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Cambridge reschedules A-levels exams cancelled on May 10, 12 in Pakistan

09:42 AM | 22 May, 2023

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Iran

09:31 PM | 21 May, 2023

Pakistan prepares to launch first air taxi service

05:38 PM | 21 May, 2023

Khawaja Asif says attack on GHQ included in India’s anti-Pakistan objectives

01:13 PM | 21 May, 2023

Karachi’s second elephant Madhubala catches fatal infection, a month after death of Noor Jehan

10:29 AM | 21 May, 2023

First Hajj flight from Pakistan takes off with over 600 pilgrims as PIA kicks off operation

09:21 AM | 21 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Cambridge reschedules A-levels exams cancelled on May 10, 12 in ...

09:42 AM | 22 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22nd May 2023

09:02 AM | 22 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 22, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.85 785.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.07 42.45
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.55 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.63
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.06
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.57 27.88
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.55
Swiss Franc CHF 326.81 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 22, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: