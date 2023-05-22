Instagram restored in Pakistan hours after global outage

ISLAMABAD – Meta-owned photo-sharing site Instagram was restored in several countries including Pakistan hours after a recent outage.

DownDetector, which tracks glitches and outages by collating status reports from several sources, confirmed that Instagram was not working for users in several countries as many reported while others took to Twitter to give updates about the outage.

Instagram also shared an update on Twitter, saying “Instagram is back! Sorry for the trouble – we had a brief outage earlier and resolved the issue that caused it. #instagramdown”

Meta spokesperson commented on a matter and flagged a technical issue that cause Instagram to malfunction. He said the issue has been resolved for everyone and even apologized for the inconvenience.

Last year, Instagram suffered a global outage in late September and since then many users reported different glitches over the months.