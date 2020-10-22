Woman gang-raped for ten days after lured to higher labour wages in DI Khan
09:36 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
MIANWALI – A woman was allegedly gang-raped for ten days in Tank city of Dera Ismail Khan after she was lured to more wages in exchange for labour.
According to police, the woman has registered a case against five men, stating that she and her husband was taken to Tank by them with a promise of extra wages.
The victim, who is resident of Piplan Town, Mianwali, had registered the case on August 30. The woman managed to escape from the detention of the suspects and reached the Paharpur Police Station in DI Khan to register the FIR.
Medical tests are being conducted as investigation is underway.
