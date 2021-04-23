Aamir Liaquat Hussain hits back at trolls after Nagin dance meme-fest
Share
KARACHI – Television host and politician Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s Nagin dance video was not well-received by the netizens, with majority of social media users slamming him for his bizarre acts.
The televangelist, who is hosting a Ramadan transmission and a program Jeeway Pakistan on a private channel, has now hit back to those who trolled him with hilarious memes.
In a latest episode of his program, he said: “I do all things intentionally and not mistakenly, just to bring smile on faces of people in the difficult times."
The TV host said he feels no shame on his performance on Nagin beat, adding: “I don’t care about haters”.
Watch his complete reply:
Being the centre of multiple debates, Liaquat recently made his way to the limelight as he hilariously grooved to “Nagin” song on his show “Jeeway Pakistan”.
Earlier, his video of falling down while racing with Naseem Hameed went viral.
Amir Liaquat's Nagin dance video goes viral 06:19 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
Amir Liaquat is a Pakistani politician and a religious figure who has earned quite a reputation for his eccentric mix ...
- Pakistan bans outdoor dining amid Covid-19 resurgence11:30 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
-
- Istanbul conference – Pakistan for stakeholders’ constructive ...09:37 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation offers medical aid to India amid Covid ...09:08 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Shahrukh Khan’s wife, son trolled over ‘running away from ...07:56 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
- Amna Mufti opens up about her meeting with PM Imran Khan01:36 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021