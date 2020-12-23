Covid-19 vaccine to be available in Pakistan 'by March next'
Covid-19 vaccine to be available in Pakistan 'by March next'
LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said the corona vaccine would be available in Pakistan by March next.

He said the Pakistan government is in touch with three companies for purchasing the deadly coronavirus vaccine, Dr Sultan said this while an interview with a private television channel.

The Special Assistant said priority would be given in vaccination to health workers and people above sixty-five years age.

Commenting on the second wave of COVID-19, he said it is more dangerous and has affected a large number of people around the world.

He urged the general public to adopt the SOPs to protect from the virus and contain the pandemic.

