Covid-19 vaccine to be available in Pakistan 'by March next'
Share
LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said the corona vaccine would be available in Pakistan by March next.
He said the Pakistan government is in touch with three companies for purchasing the deadly coronavirus vaccine, Dr Sultan said this while an interview with a private television channel.
The Special Assistant said priority would be given in vaccination to health workers and people above sixty-five years age.
Commenting on the second wave of COVID-19, he said it is more dangerous and has affected a large number of people around the world.
He urged the general public to adopt the SOPs to protect from the virus and contain the pandemic.
- ‘COVID-19 doesn’t exist in Pakistan’ – Man slapped with ...10:40 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
-
- Pakistan reports 84 new deaths, 2142 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours10:07 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 December 202009:52 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
-
- 'Forever n then some': Popstar Ariana Grande gets engaged08:53 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 'Lucky' Bushra Ansari wears Madam Noor Jahan’s sari ahead of ...07:38 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous on sister Fiza Khawar's mehndi04:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020