Remembering Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan on 20th death anniversary

LAHORE – The 20th death anniversary of legendary vocalist and actress Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan is being observed today, December 23.

A stylish icon famous for her silk saris, bold eye make-up and hairdos and glittering diamonds, Malika-e Taranum was a woman of substance.

Admirers pay tribute to the iconic singer across the country. Noor Jehan’s melodious voice touched the heart of millions; creating a seamless blend of vocal gestures and emotional expressions

Born in the city of sufi poet Bulleh Shah, Kasur on September 21, 1926, her real name was Allah Wasai. Having an intrinsic passion for acting and singing, she started her career with acting in stage dramas and later gained fame through singing and film acting.

The gifted singer recorded hundreds of songs in her melodious voice. Her national-patriotic tributes during 1965 war are still treasured as national heritage.

Ended her glorious career on high notes after singing the Punjabi song Ki Dam Da Bharosa Yaar in Sakhi Badshah (1996) she ruled the music industry in Pakistan.

The Mujhse Pehli Si Muhabbat singer received countless awards in recognition of her services to the country.

She passed away in 2000, suffering from heart disease at the age of 74, leaving the whole subcontinent mourning her demise.