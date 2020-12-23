Remembering Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan on 20th death anniversary

Web Desk
09:42 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
Remembering Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan on 20th death anniversary
Share

LAHORE – The 20th death anniversary of legendary vocalist and actress Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan is being observed today, December 23.

A stylish icon famous for her silk saris, bold eye make-up and hairdos and glittering diamonds, Malika-e Taranum was a woman of substance.

Admirers pay tribute to the iconic singer across the country. Noor Jehan’s melodious voice touched the heart of millions; creating a seamless blend of vocal gestures and emotional expressions

Born in the city of sufi poet Bulleh Shah, Kasur on September 21, 1926, her real name was Allah Wasai. Having an intrinsic passion for acting and singing, she started her career with acting in stage dramas and later gained fame through singing and film acting.

The gifted singer recorded hundreds of songs in her melodious voice. Her national-patriotic tributes during 1965 war are still treasured as national heritage.

Ended her glorious career on high notes after singing the Punjabi song Ki Dam Da Bharosa Yaar in Sakhi Badshah (1996) she ruled the music industry in Pakistan.

The Mujhse Pehli Si Muhabbat singer received countless awards in recognition of her services to the country. 

She passed away in 2000, suffering from heart disease at the age of 74, leaving the whole subcontinent mourning her demise. 

'Lucky' Bushra Ansari wears Madam Noor Jahan’s ... 07:38 PM | 22 Dec, 2020

One of the foremost pillars of the Pakistan television industry, Bushari Ansari is a comedian, screen-play, writer, ...

More From This Category
Bakhtawar-Mahmood's wedding card goes viral; Know ...
11:49 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
Anwar Maqsood undergoes treatment at home, ...
11:13 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
'Forever n then some': Popstar Ariana Grande gets ...
08:53 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
'Lucky' Bushra Ansari wears Madam Noor Jahan’s ...
07:38 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous on sister Fiza ...
04:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
Meera just announced Rs500,000 reward for her ...
04:24 PM | 22 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bakhtawar-Mahmood's wedding card goes viral; Know all about the marriage celebrations here
11:49 AM | 23 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr