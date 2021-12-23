'Meet Kabir Hussain' - Iqra Aziz posts first photo of her son
06:00 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
'Meet Kabir Hussain' - Iqra Aziz posts first photo of her son
Pakistani celebrity power couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have mastered the art to leave the internet into a frenzy with perfect family portraits with their little bundle of joy, Kabir.

Sparking excitement on social media, Iqra Aziz left her massive fan following gushing as she posted stunning pictures of her son for the first time on social media.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Jhooti actor gave an adorable glimpse of her bundle of joy, her baby boy Kabir as he is now 5-months-old baby.

"Meet #kabirhussain Our hearts are full of love and we thought it’s time to share it with you All♥️ Happy 5months my baby boy."

"Special thanks to @sobabyphotography for the beautiful photoshoot for kabir when he was 3months⭐️", the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star concluded.

Earlier, Yasir and Iqra got hitched in December 2019 after Yasir proposed his lady love at the LSA 2019. They welcomed their first child Kabir in July this year.

On the work front, Iqra's blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 set a benchmark of its own as it amassed more than two billion views on Youtube.

