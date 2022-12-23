Search

Pakistan

Pakistan to co-chair UN conference in Geneva to gather flood aid

Web Desk 02:58 PM | 23 Dec, 2022
Pakistan to co-chair UN conference in Geneva to gather flood aid
Source: UNICEF

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will co-chair a United Nations (UN) conference next month to garner humanitarian aid after devastating floods from earlier this year left over 1,700 dead and damaged critical infrastructure in the country.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired an Inter-Ministerial meeting on Donors Conference at the Finance Division to discuss the plan for the meeting. Participants of the meeting discussed the upcoming conference, titled the 'International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan' which would be held on January 9, 2023, at Geneva.

"The conference co-hosted by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations aims to garner international support for the people and Government of Pakistan to build back Climate resilient Pakistan after the devastating floods of 2022," Pakistan's Finance Division said in a statement. 

The finance ministry said the meeting would also aim to secure international humanitarian support for reconstruction and rehabilitation arrangements for post-flood recovery.

Unusually heavy monsoon rains in mid-June triggered flash floods across the country. At one point in time, one-third of the country was under floodwater while a large number of crops were swept away by the floods. 

Pakistan estimates damages from the floods at over $30 billion. Pakistan has appealed to the international community for aid to deal with losses incurred from the floods.

PM Shehbaz launches 4RF for Pakistan Floods 2022

Pakistan

Pakistan launches first home-built assault boat to counter security threats at sea

04:02 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

‘TTP is Pakistan’s absolute red line’: FM Bilawal tells Afghan Taliban amid rising terror attacks

11:19 AM | 22 Dec, 2022

Pakistan Army Chief visits officers, soldiers injured in Bannu Operation: ISPR

09:32 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Pakistan disappointed at Afghan Taliban’s ban on women education

07:39 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

PM Shehbaz launches 4RF for Pakistan Floods 2022

03:43 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

PM Shehbaz vows to crush terrorists' revival attempts in Pakistan

02:49 PM | 21 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan to co-chair UN conference in Geneva to gather flood aid

02:58 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 23, 2022

08:00 AM | 23 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 23, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.7
Euro EUR 258 261
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.5 299.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 151.01 152.26
Bahrain Dinar BHD 601.41 605.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.32 31.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.24 2.28
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.02 744.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 597.35 591.85
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244.17 245.92
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs176,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 151,670. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 162,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: