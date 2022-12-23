Pakistan to co-chair UN conference in Geneva to gather flood aid

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will co-chair a United Nations (UN) conference next month to garner humanitarian aid after devastating floods from earlier this year left over 1,700 dead and damaged critical infrastructure in the country.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired an Inter-Ministerial meeting on Donors Conference at the Finance Division to discuss the plan for the meeting. Participants of the meeting discussed the upcoming conference, titled the 'International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan' which would be held on January 9, 2023, at Geneva.

"The conference co-hosted by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations aims to garner international support for the people and Government of Pakistan to build back Climate resilient Pakistan after the devastating floods of 2022," Pakistan's Finance Division said in a statement.

The finance ministry said the meeting would also aim to secure international humanitarian support for reconstruction and rehabilitation arrangements for post-flood recovery.

Unusually heavy monsoon rains in mid-June triggered flash floods across the country. At one point in time, one-third of the country was under floodwater while a large number of crops were swept away by the floods.

Pakistan estimates damages from the floods at over $30 billion. Pakistan has appealed to the international community for aid to deal with losses incurred from the floods.