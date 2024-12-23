2024 Elections: FAFEN report highlights Voting Discrepancies across Pakistan in new report

ISLAMABAD – Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) reported that major political parties such as PTI, PML-N, and PPPP retained their vote shares, securing 68% of the vote in the National Assembly and 62% in the provincial assemblies.

In its report titled GE-2024 National and Provincial Elections: Votes Polled and Party Shares in Votes and Seats, the poll observer compared 2024 general elections with 2018 and 2013 polls. The results of 2024 national and provincial assembly elections reveal critical shifts in voter behavior and party performance across the country.

These findings reflect emerging trends in political alliances, voter consolidation, and regional dynamics, particularly in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and Balochistan.

One of the most notable outcomes from the election data is the higher voter turnout for National Assembly seats, which exceeded provincial elections by nearly half a percentage point, with a difference of 448,943 votes. This discrepancy can be attributed to the postponement of elections in certain constituencies, affecting both national and provincial races.

While the National Assembly elections saw a greater number of valid votes, the provincial elections encountered challenges in voter engagement, with a notable increase in invalid votes. In total, 73,854 more invalid votes were recorded in provincial contests compared to the national results, indicating the complexities voters faced at polling stations.

Provincial Highlights

Region Key Trends Leading Parties Key Findings KP PTI reaffirmed dominance with growing voter base. PTI PTI secured 80% of National Assembly seats with 45% of votes and 75% of provincial seats with 38% of votes, a substantial increase from 2013. Punjab Neck to neck between PTI and PML-N. PTI, PML-N PTI led National Assembly by a narrow margin, but PML-N outperformed PTI in the provincial assembly, despite a slight decline in overall support. Sindh PPPP strengthened its position, while PTI’s support declined. PPPP, GDA, PTI PPPP increased its vote share significantly, GDA held steady, and PTI’s support dwindled, particularly in urban areas, reflecting changing political dynamics. Balochistan Fragmented political landscape with growing support for smaller parties and independents. Independent candidates, Smaller parties, National parties National parties increased vote share, but the distribution remained diverse, with independents and smaller parties gaining ground. The region’s political fabric remains complex.

2024 Election Trends

A prominent trend is the discrepancy between percentage of votes and the percentage of seats achieved by leading parties, with parties winning a greater proportion of seats than their vote share would suggest. This pattern, which has been observed since 2013, raises concerns about the representational fairness of the electoral process.

Experts believe that 2024 elections could lead to new political alliances and shifts in party strategies, as the evolving dynamics require parties to adapt to changing voter preferences. The varied outcomes across provinces suggest a more fragmented and competitive political landscape, with regional factors playing an increasingly significant role in shaping national politics.