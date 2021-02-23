Pakistan invites Sri Lanka to join CPEC

COLOMBO - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Sri Lanka can invite its economic and regional ties through Pakistan by joining China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC).

The premier, who is Sri Lanka on two day visit, stated this during a joint conference with his counterpart.

He said that Sri Lanka could get access to Central Asia through Pakistan, adding that CPEC will boost trade in the region.

The premier highlighted that both Pakistan and Sri Lanka were facing same challenges in wake of COVID-19 pandemic and terrorism.

He highlighted that Pakistan sacrificed more than 70,000 lives in ten years during coronavirus.

Imran Khan also thanked Sri Lanka premier for his invitation.

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa said that both countries have agreed to boost ties in various fields.

During first day of the visit, the Pakistani premier also held a one-on-one meeting with Rajapaksa, while both dignitaries also witnessed signing of various MoUs.

