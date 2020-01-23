From Atheism to Islam: Hamza Ali Abbasi to talk about his journey in Dallas

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is on his way to Dallas to speak about his journey to Islam.

Abbasi took to Twitter to announce that he will be attending the upcoming fundraiser for the Ghamidi Center of Islamic Learning. The post reads that Abbasi will be speaking about his ‘Journey from Atheism to Islam’ at the event.

Be kind Dallas❤️ pic.twitter.com/MhrP7Sy3qZ — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) January 22, 2020

The fundraiser will take place at Dallas in Texas.

Here’s what the Twitterati has to say about Hamza’s new career path:

It's an enterprise. Much more Kong lasting than an acting career — Sherry (@CherieDamour_) January 22, 2020

Allah k banday, ghamdi fittnay k elawa or koi nahi mila tha join krnay ko??? — Mohsin Raza (@razajunooni) January 22, 2020

This is the best, most profitable career move you couldve made. bohot paisa ayega! Smart thinking!



Hope none of ur friends and family are ever petty enough to share photographic or video evidence of your REAL life! 😭😭 best of luck! — - (@_maulana_banana) January 22, 2020

best of luck bro

stay blessed — Sameera Khan (@Sameraofficial1) January 22, 2020

You are one of the most loved celebrities in Pakistan and even internationally so you don't need to worry about the people. They all love you and admire you💞Just keep your faith in Allah and deliver the true message of Allah. Indeed Allah will help you! ❤ — istandwithkashmir (@deejzx) January 22, 2020

Back in November 2019, Abbasi announced that he has quit the entertainment industry in a lengthy video, sharing details about his decision.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!