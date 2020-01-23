From Atheism to Islam: Hamza Ali Abbasi to talk about his journey in Dallas

01:25 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
From Atheism to Islam: Hamza Ali Abbasi to talk about his journey in Dallas
Share

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is on his way to Dallas to speak about his journey to Islam.

Abbasi took to Twitter to announce that he will be attending the upcoming fundraiser for the Ghamidi Center of Islamic Learning. The post reads that Abbasi will be speaking about his ‘Journey from Atheism to Islam’ at the event.

The fundraiser will take place at Dallas in Texas.

Here’s what the Twitterati has to say about Hamza’s new career path:

Back in November 2019, Abbasi announced that he has quit the entertainment industry in a lengthy video, sharing details about his decision.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Sheheryar Munawar, Hania Aamir gear up for an ...
02:16 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
Mohsin Abbas Haider refuses to pay for childcare
01:46 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
Gohar Rasheed to be a part of Nadeem Baig's ...
01:37 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
Weinstein rape trial opens with clashing ...
01:31 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
From Atheism to Islam: Hamza Ali Abbasi to talk ...
01:25 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
Jennifer Aniston admits that she once had ...
12:50 PM | 23 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sheheryar Munawar, Hania Aamir gear up for an upcoming film
02:16 PM | 23 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr