Patient killed after Rescue 1122 ambulance falls into Muzaffargarh canal
04:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
Share
MUZAFFARGARH - One person was killed, and three others including two rescuers, sustained injuries as an ambulance fell into canal.
According to Rescue 1122 on Thursday, its ambulance, carrying patient, was on its way to hospital but it collided it with a truck and fell into Taleeri canal,near Khan Garh Ali pur bypass.
The patient in the Rescue van died on the spot,while three others sustained injuries.
- 57th anniversary of Franco-German friendship treaty celebrated in ...05:11 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
- Corruption biggest hindrance to institutions' reforms, says PM Imran04:48 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
- Patient killed after Rescue 1122 ambulance falls into Muzaffargarh ...04:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan's rank drops by three spots in global corruption index04:20 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan conducts successful training launch of ballistic missile ...03:14 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
Sheheryar Munawar, Hania Aamir gear up for an upcoming film
02:16 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
- Mohsin Abbas Haider refuses to pay for childcare01:46 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
- Gohar Rasheed to be a part of Nadeem Baig's London Nahi Jaunga01:37 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
- Weinstein rape trial opens with clashing portrayals of ex-Hollywood ...01:31 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019