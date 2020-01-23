Patient killed after Rescue 1122 ambulance falls into Muzaffargarh canal
Associated Press of Pakistan
04:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2020
Patient killed after Rescue 1122 ambulance falls into Muzaffargarh canal
MUZAFFARGARH - One person was killed, and three others including two rescuers, sustained injuries as an ambulance fell into canal.

According to Rescue 1122 on Thursday, its ambulance, carrying patient, was on its way to hospital but it collided it with a truck and fell into Taleeri canal,near Khan Garh Ali pur bypass.

The patient in the Rescue van died on the spot,while three others sustained injuries.

